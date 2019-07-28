Authorities recover man's body from water at Indiana Dunes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities recover man's body from water at Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 35-year-old man's body has been recovered from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a park lifeguard noticed a man struggling Saturday evening near the edge of the designated swimming area. The man slipped under the surface of the water as the lifeguard approached. The man did not resurface.

Several law enforcement agencies responded.

At 8 p.m. a diver with the Chesterton Fire Department located the man's body in 10 feet of water.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Porter County Coroner's Office are working to determine the cause of death.

