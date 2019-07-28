Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states

JEFFERSON, Ind. (AP) - Some Indiana police officers are reporting that they're seeing an increase in marijuana products, including pot-laced edibles and vaping devices, coming from states where the drug has been legalized.

The News and Tribune reports Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says authorities have observed an increase of specialty marijuana products coming from states like California or Colorado with established laws permitting their use.

Indiana is now bordered by three states with some legal approval of the drug.

Illinois recently joined Michigan to become the 11th state plus the District of Columbia to decriminalize medicinal and recreational marijuana usage.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said earlier this year that he had tried marijuana as a college student, but still opposes legalization in the state.

