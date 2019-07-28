Repot: Illinois pension buyback program fell short in year 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Repot: Illinois pension buyback program fell short in year 1

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A report shows a pension buyout program offered to members in Illinois' three largest retirement systems in hopes of saving the state millions of dollars has fallen considerably short of anticipated savings in its first year.

Buyout savings were expected to reduce Illinois pension contributions from general operating funds by more than $400 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

But the Chicago Tribune reports an analysis by budget watchdog, the Civic Federation, reveals the buyouts have only produced around $13 million in general funds savings, which came from the State Employees' Retirement System.

Illinois has the nation's lowest credit rating , partly due to its unfunded pension liabilities that totals nearly $134 billion. The state can sell up to $1 billion worth of bonds to fund the buyouts.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.