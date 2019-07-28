Another nice day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another nice day

Posted: Updated:

Today brings another dry and comfortable day. Temperatures will top out in the high 80's, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Almost all will stay dry, but places south, like western Kentucky, have a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have another look at your forecast tonight. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.