Suburban Chicago museum chosen for diversity initiative

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago museum has been selected by a national group to participate in an effort to diversify museum leadership.

The initiative is supported by $4 million in foundation grants. It'll include training and resources for museum leaders to change to be more inclusive and reflect communities they serve.

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum was selected by the American Alliance of Museums this month.

The museum preserves the history of the city' fire department. It draws about 10,000 visitors each year.

Brian Failing is the executive director. He says the museum is looking forward to being more inclusive of the community it serves.

Aurora is about 40 miles outside Chicago. Over 40 percent of its population is Hispanic.

