Sergio's Mexican Restaurant opens in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered for the Grand Opening of Sergio's Mexican Restaurant in Carbondale.

The owners remodeled the old Lone Star building that had sat vacant for several years.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said vacant buildings are never good for a city and having a new business in town will help the local economy.

"We've had several enterprises come in over the past year and do things just like Sergio's has done here and it shows that businesses have faith in Carbondale and faith in Southern Illinois and we welcome them," said Henry.

Sergio's has other locations, including restaurants in Herrin and Murphysboro.