Thousands shop local at the SI Made Expo

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered for the Grand Opening of Sergio's Mexican Restaurant in Carbondale.
MARION (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at the Second Annual Southern Illinois Made Expo at the Pavilion of Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Three police officers are being hailed as heroes this weekend after rescuing an elderly man who accidentally drove into Crab Orchard Lake.
WSIL -- It was a great start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s.
MARION (WSIL) -- What do you love about southern Illinois? News 3 asks viewers to share their favorite thing about the area.
(WSIL) -- Today brings more sunshine, and a few fair weather clouds to our skies.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out a Kentucky teen's lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling him a racist during an encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.
(WSIL) -- The makers of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix are recalling those products after tests found possible salmonella contamination.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Loving cats and dogs are in need of adoption. Union County Animal Control is full, and if pets are not adopted, they'll have to be euthanized.
ANNA (WSIL) -- July 27 marks 66 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice that put a stop to fighting. Korea-era veterans reflect back on the war with News 3.
