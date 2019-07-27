Thousands shop local at the SI Made Expo

MARION (WSIL) -- Vendors and shoppers gathered at the Pavilion of Marion Saturday for the Second Annual Southern Illinois Made Expo.

Organizers say shortly after the opening ceremony, the crowds began to pour in with more than 200 people rushing through the front door within the first 20 minutes.

"We actually had 275 people walk through the front doors in the first 19 minutes. Every penny that is made today, whether it be through donations or maybe things that are purchased through our vendors here, every penny goes back to Honor Flight to help those veterans make that trip to D.C.," said Kimberly Stevenson, Volunteer Organizer.

Last year's Expo raised more than $28,000 and organizers expect to surpass that number this year.

Senator Dale Fowler said the expo was a way to showcase what Southern Illinois has to offer, not just what is made here.

"This is not only showcasing the amazing companies and products we have here in Southern Illinois, it's also showcasing our destinations. We have Shawnee National Forest here, we have Illinois Department of Natural Resources, we have kayaking companies here," said Fowler.

The SI Expo continues through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.