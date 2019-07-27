More nice weather on tap for Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More nice weather on tap for Sunday

WSIL --  It was a great start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. 

Overnight the mostly clear skies will persist with lows dipping into the 60s.  The nice weather is going to continue into Sunday.  Tomorrow will be beautiful with more sunshine and highs in the 80s.  Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, the rain chances will ramp up by Monday.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.   

