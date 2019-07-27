Police jump in lake to rescue driver from sinking vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police jump in lake to rescue driver from sinking vehicle

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Three police officers are being hailed as heroes this weekend after rescuing an elderly man who accidentally drove into Crab Orchard Lake. 

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Carterville Police Officer Sam Tyner watched as a driver, who was headed southbound on Cambria Road, cross Route 13 at a high speed and plunge into the water. 

Officer Tyner immediately called for help and jumped into the water. 

Tyner was able to get the man out of the vehicle. As he was helping that man get to shore, Officer Sean Dobbins and Sergeant Aaron Glenn also jumped in to help. 

The driver told the officers he was trying to drive himself to the hospital. Once on shore, he was taken by ambulance. 

No word on his condition. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.