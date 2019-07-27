Chicago man charged in overdose death in suburb

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - An alleged drug dealer from Chicago is being charged in the death of a 24-year-old suburban man on suspicion of providing a deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl to the victim.

The Kane County state's attorney's office says in a Friday statement that 28-year-old Alejandro Junco is charged with drug-induced homicide. If convicted, he faces a sentence of between six and 30 years behind bars.

Police found Daniel Mate dead in his Batavia home last year. An autopsy later found that he died of heroin/fentanyl intoxication.

It wasn't immediately clear if Junco yet had a lawyer. He appeared in a Kane County court on Thursday, when a judge set bail at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

