Chicago man charged in overdose death in suburb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man charged in overdose death in suburb

Posted: Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - An alleged drug dealer from Chicago is being charged in the death of a 24-year-old suburban man on suspicion of providing a deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl to the victim.

The Kane County state's attorney's office says in a Friday statement that 28-year-old Alejandro Junco is charged with drug-induced homicide. If convicted, he faces a sentence of between six and 30 years behind bars.

Police found Daniel Mate dead in his Batavia home last year. An autopsy later found that he died of heroin/fentanyl intoxication.

It wasn't immediately clear if Junco yet had a lawyer. He appeared in a Kane County court on Thursday, when a judge set bail at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.