Missouri patrol: 3 killed in head-on crash near Gainesville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri patrol: 3 killed in head-on crash near Gainesville

Posted: Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in a head-on crash in south-central Missouri.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that 21-year-old Daniel Klessig, of Gainesville, and 52-year-old Marti Cowherd and 57-year-old Paul Cowherd, both of Higginsville, died in the Friday night crash.

The patrol says Klessig was driving northbound on a county road just north of Gainesville when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the Cowherds' southbound vehicle.

Paul Cowherd and Klessig were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says Marti Cowherd died at a hospital.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.