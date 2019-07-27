Adult literacy programs to receive $5.6M in state grants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Adult literacy programs to receive $5.6M in state grants

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Adult literacy programs across Illinois will split $5.6 million in state grants to help people improve their English-language, reading, writing and math skills.

Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as state librarian, announced the funding Thursday. White says there are more than 2 million Illinois residents who need adult literacy or English-language instruction. He says the state grants will be divided between 113 local literacy programs throughout Illinois.

White says the programs will serve more than 14,000 learners, with more than 6,000 volunteer tutors providing training.

The programs help adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level.

Among the grant recipients are Richland Community College in Decatur, World Relief Refugee Services in DuPage County and Common Place Family Learning Center in Peoria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.