State officials investigating Legionnaire's at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of Legionnaire's disease in people who were patients at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

State authorities are working with local and hospital officials. Water samples were taken this week for testing. Previous samples contained Legionella bacteria.

Legionnaire's disease is a sometimes-fatal flu-like malady caused by inhaling infected water vapor.

One patient was at the hospital in May and the other in mid-July.

The hospital reported to state officials that it routinely tests water and has taken steps to reduce exposure. They include disinfecting the water, flushing pipes, and using filters on faucets. Medical personnel are keeping a watch on other patients for symptoms.

