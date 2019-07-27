Sunny start to a pleasant weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunny start to a pleasant weekend

(WSIL) -- Today brings more sunshine, and a few fair weather clouds to our skies. Dry weather and temperatures in the mid to high 80's will persist both today and tomorrow. A cold front brings back a decent chance of rain for Monday that will likely hang around into Tuesday morning. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

