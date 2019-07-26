Taco seasonings recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WSIL) -- The makers of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix are recalling those products after tests found possible salmonella contamination.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Loving cats and dogs are in need of adoption. Union County Animal Control is full, and if pets are not adopted, they'll have to be euthanized.
ANNA (WSIL) -- July 27 marks 66 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice that put a stop to fighting. Korea-era veterans reflect back on the war with News 3.
Marion, (WSIL) -- Kids will be back in school shortly, so the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department hosted a Back to School event at their office in Marion.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) --- Residents are upset over the condition of a cemetery that the owner says was caused by years of heavy rain and an outdated drainage system.
Marion (WSIL) -- If you like to shop local, the second annual Made in Southern Illinois Expo is gearing up for this weekend.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) — For more than a month, thousands of drivers headed to and from Cape Girardeau had to significantly alter their plans due to flood waters. That ended Friday when road crews opened Route 3 and Route 146 on the way to the Cape bridge.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Interstate 57 has reopened after two crashes.
WSIL - Weather should cooperate with most outdoor activities all weekend. Breezes from the south should stay below threshold of being a problem for boaters. ...
CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois National Guard is set to deploy about 400 soldiers to Afghanistan in what officials say is the largest mobilization of Guardsmen and women from the state in nearly a decade.
