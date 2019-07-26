Taco seasonings recalled due to salmonella concerns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Taco seasonings recalled due to salmonella concerns

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Check your cabinet. Two brands of taco seasoning are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

The makers of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix are recalling those products after tests found possible salmonella contamination.

Great Value products are sold by Walmart stores, including those in our area.

The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 1 – 1.25 oz.

No one has gotten sick from those products as of this time.

To check if yours is among the products recalled, visit the FDA website here.

