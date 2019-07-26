Former library director sentenced to prison for fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A one-year prison sentence has been handed a former East St. Louis Public Library director who admitted to wire fraud and embezzlement.

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft says after serving his year-long prison stint, Marlon Bush will serve six months of home detention and two years of supervised release.

The 48-year-old Bush was accused of using library credit cards for personal expenses, including the purchase of NBA and concert tickets, a machete, an ax and other items while director between 2014 and 2016. Bush was also accused of paying himself more than authorized and stealing from the salary of a library employee.

As part of his sentence, Bush was ordered to pay $48,102.86 in restitution to the library.

Bush faced federal charges because the library receives federal funds.

