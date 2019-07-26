Cemetery in bad shape due to heavy rain - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cemetery in bad shape due to heavy rain

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) --- Residents are upset over the condition of a cemetery that the owner says was caused by years of heavy rain and an outdated drainage system.

Murdale Garden's of Memory cemetery opened in 1959 and has hosted more than 1300 burials, including the mother of U.S. Representative Mike Bost. Some people have criticized owner Brian Crain for not doing enough to keep the plots of their loved ones intact.

"We've had around a dozen that actually called and came in and we discussed everything with them and explained what was going on," Crain said.

On Friday cemetery workers were out in the heat placing straw on several grave sites that have turned into patches of dirt. Crain says workers usually top off the graves with more dirt so that it can even out. Now they're hoping that the straw can help the grass grow and help the ground stabilize.

Crain hopes that residents will understand that it could take a year or more for the graves to completely stabilize, barring unforeseen circumstances.

"Bear with us if you would and we'll do everything we can and if there's ever an issue call us," Crain said.

