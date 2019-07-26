Highway near Cape Girardeau bridge reopens to traffic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Highway near Cape Girardeau bridge reopens to traffic

Posted: Updated:

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) — For more than a month, thousands of drivers headed to and from Cape Girardeau had to significantly alter their plans due to flood waters.

That ended Friday when road crews opened Route 3 and Route 146 on the way to the Cape bridge.

IDOT reopened Route 3 in McClure and most of the highway between there and the intersection Route 146 is down to one lane. There’s also some mud still on the road.

“It’s been wonderful. We can get out, we can go to the grocery store, things like that. It’s been great,” Pamela Burton of East Cape Girardeau said.

Many residents living near the bridge have been isolated for weeks due to flood waters.

“My trash man came out this morning and he’s from Thebes and so that means his road is clear and he could pick up my trash,” Renee Kennedy of East Cape Girardeau said. “I was so pleased to see that, things going back to normal.

Neighbors helped each other and were thankful for the help they received from groups like the Illinois National Guard and the East Cape Baptist Church.

‘It’s like you’re looking for somebody to help and there’s nobody to help,” John Russell of East Cape Girardeau. “Neighbors helps neighbors and everybody pitches in and does what they can and do what they know how, and thats about the bottom line. It’s been a major inconvenience to be isolated from society for three weeks.”

Route 3 heading south towards Gale at Route 146 is still closed and will remain closed until the water recedes.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.