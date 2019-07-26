Pets in need of adoption - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets in need of adoption

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Loving cats and dogs are in need of adoption. 

Union County Animal Control is full, and if pets are not adopted, they'll have to be euthanized. 

There's a selection of kittens, and an older pair of cats that have bonded and should be adopted together. 

There are also many dogs including a black lab, a boxer mix and several Staffordshire mixes. 

Terry Wyant, Animal Control officer, says these pets are just looking for a loving home. 

"They are all really special. I think all animals are special. I mean they all have their own story," Wyant says. "These ones all come from homes like sometime they just get dropped off because people do not want them anymore. So they are kind of homeless animals and they need loving homes." 

The cost for adoption is $70 for a dog and $50-dollars for a cat. The price includes spaying or neutering the animal, shots, and worming. 

If interested in adoption, please call the Union County Animal Control at (618) 833-4915. 

