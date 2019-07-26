Case of missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Case of missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation

HOLT, Mo. (AP) - Missouri law enforcement officials say the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation.

The brothers, Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, were in Missouri last weekend for business related to a livestock business they run in Shawano County, Wisconsin. They were scheduled to fly home Sunday but missed their plane out of Kansas City.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said Friday the case is a death investigation but he did not offer further details.

Twenty-five-year-old Garland Nelson of Braymer was charged Friday with tampering with a motor vehicle. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the vehicle reportedly is one used by the brothers before their disappearance.

Fox4KC reports court documents say the Diemel brothers on Sunday drove to an address in Braymer where Nelson operates his farm.

