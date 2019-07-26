Back to school made easier - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Back to school made easier

Marion, (WSIL) -- Kids will be back in school shortly, so the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department hosted a Back to School event at their office in Marion.

The department hosts events quarterly in an attempt to strengthen the family unit by anticipating their needs. 

Today’s event included services to the public such as free dental screenings, haircuts, and even vision screenings. 

Visitors were also able to pick up free school supplies like backpacks. 

Vaccinations were not free, but parents were able to get their child’s vaccinations taken care of at this event. 

Carrie Eldridge, Director of Health Education at the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, says they are trying to fill a need in the community.

“We really try to focus on what can we provide out in the community to help people get the services they need for themselves or for their children," Eldridge said. 

Les O’Dell, with Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique, says he's all about helping others. 

“We had a young man who picked up a notebook from us this morning, and he said this is so neat because it shows that people care about other people, and I think that’s what it’s all about," O'Dell said. 

Organizers say they expected a turnout of around five hundred kids today. 

