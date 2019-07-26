Slain Kentucky marshal honored over a century later in Texas

By JAKE BLEIBEG

Associated Press

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A federal officer gunned down while transporting prisoners through eastern Kentucky has been honored at a small courthouse ceremony in Texas, more than a century after his death.

Senior officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and judges gathered Friday in Plano to present a flag to Russell Wireman's great-great-great grandson, Gary Hulsey. Wireman, a marshal, was shot in the chest in 1889 during the so-called Moonshine War.

The presentation of the folded flag was part of an effort by America's oldest federal law-enforcement agency to recognize officers whose deaths during a particularly deadly period of its history had been obscured by the passing decades.

U.S. Marshals Service historian David Turk says Wireman was one of many marshals killed during a federal government crackdown of illegal liquor distilleries around the turn of the 20th century.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.