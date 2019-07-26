Southern Illinois Made Expo benefits veterans this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Made Expo benefits veterans this weekend

Marion (WSIL) -- If you like to shop local, the second annual Southern Illinois Made Expo is gearing up for this weekend. 

The event gathers companies from all over southern Illinois to sell and showcase their products. 

In addition to companies, the event will also showcase tourist destinations in southern Illinois, like the Shawnee Forest.

Black Diamond R-V has donated a camper to be raffled off in support of local veterans. 

State Senator, Dale Fowler, says it's all about promoting southern Illinois while helping veterans.

“So everyone that comes in with a five dollar recommended donation at the door, is also going to receive a donation at the door, is going to also receive a ticket to the camper, but they’ll also have the opportunity to buy more tickets and again all proceeds, 100% of all proceeds go to Veteran’s Honor Flight of Southern Illinois,” Fowler said. 

Organizers say more than 100 businesses and destinations will be represented at the expo. 

The event runs Saturday through Sunday at The Pavilion of the City of Marion. 

Find more details here.

