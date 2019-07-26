Missouri tornado and flood repairs could cost almost $13M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri tornado and flood repairs could cost almost $13M

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The costs could reach almost $13 million to repair or replace Missouri government facilities damaged by tornadoes and flooding.

Figures provided to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration show the biggest tab is for the old Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City. The state has yet to decide whether to move forward with the estimated $9.4 million needed to repair the facility, which was hit by a tornado in May. The site quit housing prisoners years ago but has been a popular tourist destination.

Repairs to other state buildings damaged by the Jefferson City tornado could cost $2.3 million, though insurance could cover part of that. Flooding from the Missouri River could cost $1 million of repairs to the Highway Patrol's hangar at the Jefferson City airport.

