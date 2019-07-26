Warm weekend coming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm weekend coming up



WSIL - Warm and dry ... some years that would be a bad forecast in July but this year it means a break from hot and humid.  Weather should cooperate with most outdoor activities all weekend.  Breezes from the south should stay below threshold of being a problem for boaters.  Next chance of rain arrives Monday.

Jim will have more details of the weekend weather and look ahead to the Monday rain on News 3 this evening. 

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
