Panel: Transgender locker room policy is discriminatory

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois Human Rights Commission finding that a suburban Chicago school district's policy regarding transgender students' use of locker rooms was discriminatory could help the chances of a challenge to a similar policy in a suburb nearby.

The Chicago Tribune reports that District 211 in Palatine allows transgender students to access locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity as long as those students use a private changing area. A former transgender student, Nova Maday, filed a lawsuit challenging the arrangement.

The commission concluded this month that a similar measure at Lake Park Community High School District 108 in Roselle was discriminatory. The commission said the district denied a transgender student "full and equal access" of the boys' locker room by requiring the use of a "privacy curtain." It noted, however, that the district ultimately scrapped the requirement.

American Civil Liberties Union spokesman Ed Yohnka says the commission's decision could influence District 211 lawsuit because it adds the weight of state government.

