Former Missouri jailer files discrimination complaint

BENTON, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri jailer his filed a discrimination complaint, alleging that she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs, strip-searched and forced to resign.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Sandra "Sandy" Alvarado filed the complaint Wednesday with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. The complaint is the first step toward filing a lawsuit.

It accuses Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury and his staff of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. The suit says the woman who performed the strip search looked at Alvardo in a sexual way. The search didn't yield contraband.

It's the second discrimination case involving Drury and the sheriff's department to have been filed with the state's Human Rights Commission within the past two years. Drury didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Southeast Missourian.

