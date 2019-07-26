Ameren scraps planned windfarm in northwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren scraps planned windfarm in northwest Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's largest electricity provider is backing away from a plan to develop a wind energy farm in northwest Missouri.

Ameren Missouri says it has terminated plans for a 157-megawatt wind facility in Atchison County because it was too costly to make the significant improvements that would have been needed to the transmission system.

The St. Louis-based utility says it still plans to go forward with two other wind projects - a 300-megawatt facility in Atchison County and a 400-megawatt facility in Adair and Schuyler counties. Both are planned to be up and running by the end of 2020.

Ameren Missouri serves 1.2 million electric customers in eastern and central Missouri.

