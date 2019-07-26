Man agrees to plea in fatal mauling of elderly bicyclist - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man agrees to plea in fatal mauling of elderly bicyclist

Posted: Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man who was accused of letting his dogs run free before the fatal 2015 mauling of an elderly bicyclist has agreed to a plea deal that will keep him out of prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 38-year-old Joseph Brink, of rural Rogersville, was sentenced Thursday to two years of unsupervised probation after entering an Alford plea to third-degree assault. He initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Werner Vogt.

Brink gave away two of their four boxers to unsuspecting owners before investigators matched DNA from one of the dogs to saliva found on Vogt's clothing. The DNA analysis couldn't rule out Brink's other boxers.

Brink's attorney says Brink doesn't believe his dogs were behind the attack. Brink and his wife previously settled a civil lawsuit with Vogt's family for $300,000.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.