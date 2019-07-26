Jason Kander is back after quietly working through PTSD - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JIM SALTER
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A rising star in Democratic politics who dropped out of the race for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, to get help for post-traumatic stress and depression is re-emerging in public life. And while Jason Kander isn't ruling out another political run, he says it won't be anytime soon.

His sudden departure in October from the mayoral race shone a light on post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 38-year-old former Missouri secretary of state and U.S. Senate candidate tells The Associated Press that months of therapy at the VA have turned his life around. He is now leading the national expansion of a Kansas City program called Veterans Community Project.

Kander spent about four months as an Army intelligence officer in Afghanistan in late 2006 and early 2007.

