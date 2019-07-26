Suspect in 2 Chicago slayings found near Des Moines - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in 2 Chicago slayings found near Des Moines

Posted: Updated:

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected in two 2007 Chicago slayings has been found near Des Moines.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Friday that members of the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force spotted 33-year-old Conny Miles Jr. driving Thursday afternoon near what was believed to be his residence in West Des Moines. Officers followed him to a convenience store in Clive, where he was taken into custody without incident. Chicago police had obtained an arrest warrant for him in June.

The release says Miles is being held at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines while awaiting extradition to Chicago.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.