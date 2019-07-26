Police: Man charged after leaving phone with porn at store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man charged after leaving phone with porn at store

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged with child porn after he left his cellphone at a Springfield store, where an employee stumbled across disturbing images while trying to identify the phone's owner.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old David Rawlings was charged this week with five counts of possessing child porn. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say a Family Dollar employee notified police after finding the phone in November on a display shelf.

The documents say images on the phone featured young girls involved in sex acts with adult men. Police used surveillance video to identify Rawlings as the phone's owner.

Police say Rawlings initially denied any knowledge of the phone, even though there were photos of him on the phone.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.