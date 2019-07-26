Southern Illinois Sportsman Show returns to Du Quoin Friday and - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Sportsman Show returns to Du Quoin Friday and Saturday

Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The fourth annual Southern Illinois Sportsman Show returns to the Exhibition Hall at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday (July 26 and 27). 

While the show often focuses on duck hunting and duck calls, there will be something for deer hunters and fishermen also. From hunting collectibles to call competitions, there's something for all ages. Camo the Clown will be in attendance on Saturday. 

This year's show will feature an appearance by Jim Ronquest of Rich-N-Tone Calls. A duck calling legend, Ronquest has produced multiple hunting television shows and even won the World Duck Calling Championship in 2006. 

Admission for the show is $5 for adults, while anyone 16 and under will get in free. 

The show runs Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

