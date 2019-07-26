Group launches petition to move Halloween

(WSIL) -- When should we celebrate Halloween?

More than 70,000 people have signed an online petition asking that Halloween be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was created by the Halloween and Costume Association. The group says the move would make celebrating Halloween safer and less stressful. It points out the number of Halloween-related injuries each year and that 70 percent of parents don't go trick-or-treating with their children.

October 31 falls on a Thursday this year. If Halloween were celebrated on the last Saturday of October, it would be October 26.

