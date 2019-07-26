400 Illinois National Guard troops heading to Afghanistan

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois National Guard is set to deploy about 400 soldiers to Afghanistan in what officials say is the largest mobilization of Guardsmen and women from the state in nearly a decade.
Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The fourth annual Southern Illinois Sportsman Show returns to the Exhibition Hall at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds this weekend (July 26 and 27).
(WSIL) -- More than 70,000 people have signed an online petition asking that Halloween be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.
WSIL -- There are several businesses looking for new employees in this week's job squad report.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are on scene of a semi rollover on Interstate 57.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another pleasant start on Friday morning, but we're trending warmer and more humid as winds have turned back out of the south.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is proposing new rules for licensed foster homes that include vaccination of children and a no-smoking policy.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For the past 20 years, one Carbondale resident has been hosting hummingbird-banding events.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced affected consumers can now file claims to qualify for payments from the Consumer Restitution Fund established under the historic $600 million settlement with Equifax.
