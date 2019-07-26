Carjacking victim killed in St. Louis County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carjacking victim killed in St. Louis County

Posted: Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County carjacking victim is dead and the suspect is in custody after crashing while being chased by police.

Police say the victim was killed about 1 a.m. Friday in the north St. Louis County town of Riverview when a suspect took the victim's car. Police found the victim on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound.

About 6:30 a.m., police saw the stolen vehicle and a chase that began in St. Louis County ended in the city of St. Louis when the stolen car crashed into another car. A man and woman in the other car were being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the stolen car tried to run but was caught by a police dog.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.