Semi rollover on Interstate 57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Semi rollover on Interstate 57

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are on scene of a semi rollover on Interstate 57.

ISP says it happened near mile marker 78 in the northbound lanes of I-57.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Sesser exit. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.