Official: 3 die in crash on western Kentucky highway

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An official says three people have died in a crash on a western Kentucky highway.

News outlets report the three-vehicle crash occurred Friday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County.

Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham told WKRN-TV that the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two cars. He said three people from one car died and a fourth person from the same vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He said a person in the other car suffered minor injuries and the truck driver wasn't injured.

Christian County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Miller told The Kentucky New Era officials are trying to determine how the crash happened.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed while police investigate.

