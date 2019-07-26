Job Squad: July 26, 2019

WSIL -- There are several businesses looking for new employees in this week's job squad report.

Wexford Health Sources is looking for nurses and a site manager at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna. Licensed Practical Nurses start at $24.15 an hour with a $1500 sign on bonus. You can call (800)903-3616 x295 or apply here.

Waste Connections in Harrisburg needs to fill a driver helper position. You must be able to lift at least 50 pounds and have the ability to work outside in all weather conditions. It's a full-time position with benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401k plan. Call (832) 442-2200 for more information.

The Carbondale Branch of the NAACP received funding from the office of the Illinois Secretary of State. This is to educate southern Illinoisans on the importance of the 2020 Census. The Branch is looking for a Program Coordinator, Communications Coordinator and county Outreach/Engagement workers who will begin in August and continues through May. For more information contact Carl Flowers at (618) 203-1678 or email him at SOScenssusgrant@gmail.com.

Security Finance in Marion needs a new customer service representative. Responsibilities include providing customer service, preparing loans and other office tasks. The right candidate must have basic money handling skills and computer literacy. You also must have a high school degree or equivalent. The position is full time. Apply here.

The Carterville McDonald's needs a full-time Maintenance worker. Starting pay is $10.50 an hour or higher based on experience. Scheduled shifts are 4:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, but there is some flexibility. Vacation and insurance opportunities are also available. To apply for this job contact Samantha Davis at (618) 932-2110 ext:2 or at samantha@mcd5.com.