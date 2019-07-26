Mennonites forgive 16-year-old who caused deadly buggy crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mennonites forgive 16-year-old who caused deadly buggy crash

Posted: Updated:

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A Mennonite minister in Missouri says the community has forgiven a 16-year-old who slammed into a horse-drawn carriage and killed a 7-year-old.

Clay Zimmerman, of the Farmington Mennonite Church, says men in the community met with the teen because they wanted him to know they weren't "harboring ill will" and that they "didn't want him to carry a heavy burden throughout life."

Authorities said Thursday it's unlikely that the teen will face a manslaughter charge because he wasn't drunk or driving recklessly before the July 11 crash in St. Francois County. The collision left Mervin Shirk dead and seriously injured four members of his family, including two other children.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson says the teen had only had his driver's license for a few weeks.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.