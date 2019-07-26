Man wanted in St. Louis are shooting arrested in Arizona

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) - A man wanted in a deadly suburban St. Louis shooting has been arrested in Arizona.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Ke'Shuan "Tank" Jones is awaiting extradition after he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona, following a short foot chase.

He had been on the run since an at-large murder warrant was issued following the shooting death of 19-year-old Koreyion Brown. His body was found in May in a lot behind a vacant building in Wellston. Jones also is charged with armed criminal action.

The North County Police Cooperative said in a statement that it was hopeful that "the capture of Jones will bring some closure to the victim's family."

