Temperatures and humidity will climb this weekend, rain returns next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another pleasant start on Friday morning, but we're trending warmer and more humid as winds have turned back out of the south.

High pressure has drifted towards the East Coast signaling the end of the cool, low humidity air for much of the Midwest. A weak disturbance will bring additional clouds on Friday, but temperatures will likely still be a couple degrees warmer than Thursday.

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with fair weather clouds during the heat of the afternoon as the only really notable cloud cover to deal with. Humidity will be on the climb with a more southerly flow taking hold through the weekend.

A cold front will approach from the north on Monday bringing the first chance of rain in nearly a week. Rain chances are focused towards the afternoon and evening and heavy rain doesn't appear to be much of a concern.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, especially in western Kentucky before exiting by the afternoon. The air behind the cold front is only a few degrees cooler and brings another slight break from the humidity.

