Temperatures and humidity will climb this weekend, rain returns next week

WSIL -- There are several businesses looking for new employees in this week's job squad report.
WSIL -- There are several businesses looking for new employees in this week's job squad report.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another pleasant start on Friday morning, but we're trending warmer and more humid as winds have turned back out of the south.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another pleasant start on Friday morning, but we're trending warmer and more humid as winds have turned back out of the south.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is proposing new rules for licensed foster homes that include vaccination of children and a no-smoking policy.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is proposing new rules for licensed foster homes that include vaccination of children and a no-smoking policy.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For the past 20 years, one Carbondale resident has been hosting hummingbird-banding events.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For the past 20 years, one Carbondale resident has been hosting hummingbird-banding events.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced affected consumers can now file claims to qualify for payments from the Consumer Restitution Fund established under the historic $600 million settlement with Equifax.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced affected consumers can now file claims to qualify for payments from the Consumer Restitution Fund established under the historic $600 million settlement with Equifax.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A food vendor recovers at home after being hospitalized when his hot dog truck erupted into flames.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A food vendor recovers at home after being hospitalized when his hot dog truck erupted into flames.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After more than three years, John A. Logan College releases the recording of an illegal closed-door meeting.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After more than three years, John A. Logan College releases the recording of an illegal closed-door meeting.
(WSIL) -- Ameren is improving its service to the Cambria - Carterville area.
(WSIL) -- Ameren is improving its service to the Cambria - Carterville area.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The founder of a now-defunct college in West Frankfort faces new financial problems.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The founder of a now-defunct college in West Frankfort faces new financial problems.