Temperatures and humidity will climb this weekend, rain returns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Temperatures and humidity will climb this weekend, rain returns next week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another pleasant start on Friday morning, but we're trending warmer and more humid as winds have turned back out of the south. 

High pressure has drifted towards the East Coast signaling the end of the cool, low humidity air for much of the Midwest. A weak disturbance will bring additional clouds on Friday, but temperatures will likely still be a couple degrees warmer than Thursday. 

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with fair weather clouds during the heat of the afternoon as the only really notable cloud cover to deal with. Humidity will be on the climb with a more southerly flow taking hold through the weekend. 

A cold front will approach from the north on Monday bringing the first chance of rain in nearly a week. Rain chances are focused towards the afternoon and evening and heavy rain doesn't appear to be much of a concern. 

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, especially in western Kentucky before exiting by the afternoon. The air behind the cold front is only a few degrees cooler and brings another slight break from the humidity. 

News 3 will have the latest forecast coming up tonight at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.