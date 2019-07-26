Police: 4th teen girl charged in beating of 15-year-old girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 4th teen girl charged in beating of 15-year-old girl

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a fourth teenage girl has been charged in Chicago in the beating of a 15-year-old special needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Chicago police said in a statement Thursday night that the 15-year-old was taken into custody and is charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery. Police earlier Thursday announced that three girls ages 13, 14 and 15 were charged as juveniles, two of them with aggravated battery and one with mob action.

In the video, the girl waves her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers. The video was posted by someone who described herself in the caption as a friend of the girl, who she said has a "mental disability." The girl was treated at a hospital and released.

