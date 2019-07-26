Search continues in Missouri for missing Wisconsin brothers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search continues in Missouri for missing Wisconsin brothers

Posted: Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have searched property in two Missouri counties for two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Nicolas Diemel and Justin Diemel own a livestock business in Shawano (SHAW'-noh) County and regularly travel to Missouri to meet with farmers. Family members say they last heard from them Sunday when they were expected to return to Wisconsin. Their abandoned rental vehicle was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says investigators searched a property near Braymer where the brothers met with clients. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says law enforcement officers have conducted multiple searches in both counties. Fish says they are checking buildings, ponds and waste piles, but have not yet found anything.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.