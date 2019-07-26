Law enforcement veteran picked for criminal justice agency - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Law enforcement veteran picked for criminal justice agency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A veteran in law enforcement research and training has been named executive director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority .

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced the appointment of Jason Stamps. The Senate must consent in the choice.

Stamps has two decades of experience in the field. He was most recently acting director of the University of Illinois at Chicago Center for Public Safety and Justice. He was administrator there, lead curriculum developer and a member of the group of trainers for the diversity and inclusion and procedural justice training programs.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority administers grants, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology to improve law enforcement in the state.

