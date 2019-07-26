Jobless rates fall in 55 Kentucky counties, rise in 51 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jobless rates fall in 55 Kentucky counties, rise in 51

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 55 of the state's counties and rose in 51 others between June 2018 and June 2019.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says rates stayed the same in 14 counties.

Officials say Woodford County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 3.4%. It was followed by Boone, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties at 3.8% each. Fayette County was next at 3.9%. Bourbon, Campbell, Kenton and Scott counties had 4% rates each.

The state's highest unemployment rate was 12.4% in Magoffin County.

Next were Lewis County at 9.3% and Carter County at 9.1%. Elliott and Harlan counties each had an 8.8% rate. Leslie County was at 8.2%; Knott and Lawrence counties were at 8.1% each; and Breathitt, Clay and Martin counties each had 8% rates.

