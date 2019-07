CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. Below are five pictures that aired on Friday, July 26, 2019. If you have a great photo you would like to share, please send it to dmdavis@wsiltv.com or post it to our WSIL News 3 Facebook page.

Credit: Janet Fries Story

Credit: Wendy Maddox

Credit: Christylyn Guatafson

Credit: Maureen Sanders

Credit: Brody McCauley