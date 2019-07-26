1 arrested in clash between 200 near Kentucky apartment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 arrested in clash between 200 near Kentucky apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - One man has been arrested in a fight between about 200 people outside of a Kentucky apartment complex.

The Courier Journal reports 30-year-old Vernon B. Carter III was arrested Thursday and charged with wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct. He's set to appear in court Friday. Louisville police responded early Thursday to a report of 200 "disorderly" people at the complex west of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

An arrest report says officers arrived to hear gunshots as the group fled. It says Carter was seen fleeing with his hands behind his back and police determined he had a handgun. Carter told police that he had been visiting his girlfriend's apartment and tried to intervene in the fight, ultimately shooting into the air and crowd. No injuries were reported.

