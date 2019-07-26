Ebony and Jet photo archive sale sparks relief, anxiety

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and SALLY HO

Associated Press

The sale of the photo archive of Ebony and Jet magazines chronicling African American history is generating relief among some who worried the historic images may be lost.

But it's also causing some to mourn since the images won't be in the hands of an African American-owned entity.

The Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. McArthur Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation are buying the archive for $30 million as part of an auction to pay off secured creditors of Johnson Publishing Company.

The former magazine publisher filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in April.

Roy Douglas Malonson, publisher of the Houston-based African American News & Issues newspaper, says he understands Johnson had to sell the archives but that blacks won't control those images.

