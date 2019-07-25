Some residents not ready for Route 3 traffic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some residents not ready for Route 3 traffic

Posted: Updated:

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight. 

Parts of Routes 3 and 146 will reopen Friday afternoon making it easier on drivers to get to Cape Girardeau, but not everyone is ready for the highway to open. 

Tonya Sissom grew up in McClure. Her childhood home on Williams Street has been surrounded by floodwaters for months. 

"You just look at it and go, okay," Sissom said. "This is my childhood neighborhood, there was a lot of us here."

Sissom said the water slowly started creeping up into the Egyptian Acres neighborhood weeks ago. 

"It first started creeping up in the ditches and running down the road," Sissom said. "I knew then when it started coming up the driveway, it hit me."

News 3 took a ride with Sissom along Route 3 to her home on Tuesday. 

During the ride Sissom mentioned how she could finally see dry land in the neighborhood. 

Water still covered roads leading to her house, keeping us from getting close. 

"The other side we can't drive in," Sissom said. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they plan to reopen Route 3 from McClure to the intersection of Route 146 on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The highway has been closed for months due to floodwaters over the roadway.

"We're still trying to make due and get into our homes and they are wanting to put traffic on the road making it more difficult for us to get into our homes and maneuver in and out of our homes and to get what we need," Sissom said. 

Opening that part of Route 3 means making it easier to drop off donations in East Cape Girardeau for The Spark Ministries. 

"Part of the road has pot holes," volunteer and McClure resident Jasmine Graham said. "Especially in the trailer you have to try and miss the pot holes and it you don't, it makes the trailer move."

Graham said she wanted to go to East Cape on Thursday because she need she would make an impact helping others. 

"It kind of felt like home because the water went down over here, but in East Cape that's what it was like at my house," Graham said. "I have lived here (McClure) my whole life and if you see someone in distress you just don't leave them there, you help them."

Eight-year-old Nolan said he is happy to be able to lend a helping hand to flood victims.

"I just want to help other people," Nolan said. 

Sissom made it back to the home on Sunday. She said water seeped into the family room of the house.

"There was already mold starting to grow outside or freezer," Sissom said. 

Sissom said even seeing water go down in other places along Route 3, she still feels like their neighborhood is a bowl.

"We are just right off the highway," Sissom said. "Who would have thought we lived on an island for a little bit."

Residents in Alexander County are still in need of donations. 

Items like cleaning products, non-perishable food items and diapers are needed the most. 

The donation center is open at The Sparks Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3. 

The center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 

Items donated will be dispersed throughout McClure, East Cape Girardeau and Gale. 

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Gatorade
Juice
Coffee
Creamer (dry)
Coffee filters
Peanut butter
Jelly
Bread
Spaghetti noodles and sauce
Spaghetti Os
Can soups
Mac and cheese
Crackers
Chips
Can vegetables
Apple sauce cups
Can ravioli 
Pancake mix
Cereal
Snack cakes
Pop Tarts
Potatoes 
Instant potatoes
Pudding cups
Microwave popcorn
Can or package tuna
Ramen Noodles
Vienna sausages 
Beans
Packaged nuts
Hamburger Helper
Cooking oil
Trash bags
Bug spray
Bleach wipes
Body wash
Deodorant
Shampoo and conditioner 
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Body wash
Dish soap
Rubber gloves
Dog and cat food
Cat litter

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.