Some residents not ready for Route 3 traffic

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight.

Parts of Routes 3 and 146 will reopen Friday afternoon making it easier on drivers to get to Cape Girardeau, but not everyone is ready for the highway to open.

Tonya Sissom grew up in McClure. Her childhood home on Williams Street has been surrounded by floodwaters for months.

"You just look at it and go, okay," Sissom said. "This is my childhood neighborhood, there was a lot of us here."

Sissom said the water slowly started creeping up into the Egyptian Acres neighborhood weeks ago.

"It first started creeping up in the ditches and running down the road," Sissom said. "I knew then when it started coming up the driveway, it hit me."

News 3 took a ride with Sissom along Route 3 to her home on Tuesday.

During the ride Sissom mentioned how she could finally see dry land in the neighborhood.

Water still covered roads leading to her house, keeping us from getting close.

"The other side we can't drive in," Sissom said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they plan to reopen Route 3 from McClure to the intersection of Route 146 on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The highway has been closed for months due to floodwaters over the roadway.

"We're still trying to make due and get into our homes and they are wanting to put traffic on the road making it more difficult for us to get into our homes and maneuver in and out of our homes and to get what we need," Sissom said.

Opening that part of Route 3 means making it easier to drop off donations in East Cape Girardeau for The Spark Ministries.

"Part of the road has pot holes," volunteer and McClure resident Jasmine Graham said. "Especially in the trailer you have to try and miss the pot holes and it you don't, it makes the trailer move."

Graham said she wanted to go to East Cape on Thursday because she need she would make an impact helping others.

"It kind of felt like home because the water went down over here, but in East Cape that's what it was like at my house," Graham said. "I have lived here (McClure) my whole life and if you see someone in distress you just don't leave them there, you help them."

Eight-year-old Nolan said he is happy to be able to lend a helping hand to flood victims.

"I just want to help other people," Nolan said.

Sissom made it back to the home on Sunday. She said water seeped into the family room of the house.

"There was already mold starting to grow outside or freezer," Sissom said.

Sissom said even seeing water go down in other places along Route 3, she still feels like their neighborhood is a bowl.

"We are just right off the highway," Sissom said. "Who would have thought we lived on an island for a little bit."

Residents in Alexander County are still in need of donations.

Items like cleaning products, non-perishable food items and diapers are needed the most.

The donation center is open at The Sparks Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3.

The center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Items donated will be dispersed throughout McClure, East Cape Girardeau and Gale.

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Gatorade

Juice

Coffee

Creamer (dry)

Coffee filters

Peanut butter

Jelly

Bread

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Spaghetti Os

Can soups

Mac and cheese

Crackers

Chips

Can vegetables

Apple sauce cups

Can ravioli

Pancake mix

Cereal

Snack cakes

Pop Tarts

Potatoes

Instant potatoes

Pudding cups

Microwave popcorn

Can or package tuna

Ramen Noodles

Vienna sausages

Beans

Packaged nuts

Hamburger Helper

Cooking oil

Trash bags

Bug spray

Bleach wipes

Body wash

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Body wash

Dish soap

Rubber gloves

Dog and cat food

Cat litter